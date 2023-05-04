Man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges known to visit Vancouver: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for, but not approach, a man wanted for multiple serious charges, including kidnapping and assault.

Fabian Yul Brown, 49, is also wanted on charges of uttering threats, breaking and entering, fraud, and possession of stolen property.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 17, but Surrey RCMP said Thursday they have not been able to find him since.

Anyone who sees Brown is asked to call 911 right away. Anyone with other information on his whereabouts can contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

Brown is described as a bald man with brown eyes, standing six feet, three inches tall. In a news release, RCMP said he is known to visit Vancouver.