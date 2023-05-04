Menu

Crime

Man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges known to visit Vancouver: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 2:24 pm
Fabian Brown is wanted on serious charges, including kidnapping, assault and unlawful confinement. Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating him and advising anyone who sees him not to approach, but call 911. View image in full screen
Fabian Brown is wanted on serious charges, including kidnapping, assault and unlawful confinement. Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating him and advising anyone who sees him not to approach, but call 911. Handout/Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for, but not approach, a man wanted for multiple serious charges, including kidnapping and assault.

Fabian Yul Brown, 49, is also wanted on charges of uttering threats, breaking and entering, fraud, and possession of stolen property.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 17, but Surrey RCMP said Thursday they have not been able to find him since.

Click to play video: 'B.C. fugatives on Canada’s most wanted list'
B.C. fugatives on Canada’s most wanted list

Anyone who sees Brown is asked to call 911 right away. Anyone with other information on his whereabouts can contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

Brown is described as a bald man with brown eyes, standing six feet, three inches tall. In a news release, RCMP said he is known to visit Vancouver.

