Fire

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Toronto school

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 12:14 pm
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a school in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the fire was reported on Thursday at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School at around 10:56 a.m.

Police said officers received reports that a fire had stared in a classroom.

Officers said the school was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire Captain Dan Viera told Global News smoke was showing at the school when crews arrived at the scene.

Viera said flames were visible from a second-floor classroom.

According to Viera, it’s not currently known what caused the fire inside the classroom.

Police said the fire had been put out, but that students would not be returning to the school.

“Students will be directed to nearby schools,” police wrote in a tweet.

Toronto District School Board confirmed all students and staff are “safe and no injuries have been reported.”

