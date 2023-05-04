No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Toronto school

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a school in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the fire was reported on Thursday at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School at around 10:56 a.m.

Police said officers received reports that a fire had stared in a classroom.

Officers said the school was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire Captain Dan Viera told Global News smoke was showing at the school when crews arrived at the scene.

Viera said flames were visible from a second-floor classroom.

According to Viera, it’s not currently known what caused the fire inside the classroom.

Police said the fire had been put out, but that students would not be returning to the school.

“Students will be directed to nearby schools,” police wrote in a tweet.

Toronto District School Board confirmed all students and staff are “safe and no injuries have been reported.”

Bowmore Road Junior & Senior Public School has been evacuated due to a fire in a classroom. All students and staff are safe and no injuries have been reported. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) May 4, 2023

FIRE:

Bowmore Rd Jr/Sr Public School

10:56am

– reports of a fire in classroom

– school has been evacuated

– no reported injuries

– police & @Toronto_Fire are o/s investigating#GO991819

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 4, 2023