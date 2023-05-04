Menu

Crime

Man facing charges for east Hamilton Mountain sex assault

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 11:16 am
Hamilton police have charged a man in a sexual assault probe that started Monday after they say a woman was attacked on a Mountain trail. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have charged a man in a sexual assault probe that started Monday after they say a woman was attacked on a Mountain trail. File / Global News
Hamilton police have charged a 27-year-old accused in a sex assault on the East Mountain Monday.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, police say a female was exiting a city bus in the area of Mud Street West and Paramount Drive when an unknown man followed her off the bus.

Police say the suspect continued to follow the victim toward a nearby trail, where he sexually assaulted her.

In a release Thursday morning, investigators thanked the public for tips saying the information identified the suspect and led to his arrest.

The Hamilton resident is facing three charges in all, including sex assault and sexual interference.

