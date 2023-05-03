Suspect sought in East Mountain sexual assault

Hamilton police are investigating a sexual assault on the East Mountain and they are hoping for help in identifying the suspect.

On Monday at approximately 11:40 p.m., police say a female was exiting a city bus in the area of Mud Street West and Paramount Drive when an unknown man followed her off the bus.

Police say the suspect continued to follow the victim toward a nearby trail, where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was described as in his 30s and five feet seven to five feet eight inches tall with a thin to medium build and wearing a black turban and dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist police with this investigation to contact Det. Michael Dunham of the crimes against children unit at 905-546-4847 or Det. Sgt. Michelle Wiley at 905-540-6375.

Police say there is no guaranteed way to prevent a sexual assault. They say people seeking confidential support, can call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at sach.ca or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at hhsc.ca/sadv.