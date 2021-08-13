2 men arrested in Hamilton sexual assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested two men in a sexual assault investigation.

Police launched their probe in June after a 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted.

Paul Munro, 60, of Hamilton has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference.

Joseph Huff, 26, of Hamilton has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Investigators also believe there may be additional victims as the accused would allegedly target vulnerable and/or transient people.

Police allege the victim would be transported in a red SUV to a Hamilton residence, where they were sexually assaulted.

