Crime

2 men arrested in Hamilton sexual assault investigation: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 13, 2021 1:25 pm
Hamilton police have charged two men in a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have arrested two men in a sexual assault investigation.

Police launched their probe in June after a 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted.

Paul Munro, 60, of Hamilton has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference.

Read more: Police seek suspect tied to June sex assault in Hamilton’s east end

Joseph Huff, 26, of Hamilton has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Trending Stories

Investigators also believe there may be additional victims as the accused would allegedly target vulnerable and/or transient people.

Police allege the victim would be transported in a red SUV to a Hamilton residence, where they were sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hamilton police release surveillance video of shootout on Barton Street' Hamilton police release surveillance video of shootout on Barton Street
Hamilton police release surveillance video of shootout on Barton Street – Jul 30, 2021
