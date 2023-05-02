Menu

Crime

Halton elementary teacher faces more charges in child exploitation investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 9:22 am
Halton police have laid more charges in a child exploitation probe tied to a Milton, Ont. teacher. View image in full screen
Halton police have laid more charges in a child exploitation probe tied to a Milton, Ont. teacher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
A man who once taught at elementary schools in Halton Region is facing more charges in connection with a child luring and child pornography probe that began early in 2022.

Halton police allege the man lured children online from locations across the world and in some instances recorded youth performing sexual acts.

Investigators identified the 44-year-old teacher from Ancaster in a release and say initial charges were laid in February 2022 after he met up with a 14-year-old girl in Brampton and sexually assaulted her.

The man, who’s been in custody since a Jan. 5 arrest, is now facing 28 more charges including luring and making child porn.

Detectives say the man would often use Roblox gift cards as an incentive to “lure” children over the internet via platforms like Omegle, a free online chat website.

Story continues below advertisement

The teacher had been working at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School in Milton since 2016.

He also spent time as an elementary teacher at a pair of Oakville learning facilities, St. Matthew Catholic Elementary School in 2013 and St. Vincent Catholic Elementary School, from 2014 to 2016.

It’s believed there are more victims and investigators urge anyone with information to reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

