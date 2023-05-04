Missing Base Lake boater found dead after six day search

Send this page to someone via email

Day six of searching for a missing boater on Bass Lake has ended with his body being found, police say.

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boater dead on Bass Lake in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Wednesday.

OPP were contacted around noon on Friday about a man who had gone fishing the previous night and failed to return home at the scheduled time.

The OPP found an abandoned boat in the Bass Lake area on Friday. The Orillia OPP marine unit, aviation services, underwater search and recovery unit, and canine unit all helped with the search.

Police found the boater Wednesday and identified him as the missing 47-year-old man from Orillia.