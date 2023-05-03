Menu

Crime

Man in hospital, multiple guns seized in major police response at Chilliwack home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 10:27 pm
One person is in hospital and police say they recovered multiple guns following an alleged assault in Chilliwack, B.C., on Wednesday.

The incident involved a major police deployment, including the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (ERT) and a bomb squad.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP officers were called to a home near Yale Road and Broadway Avenue to deal with a weapons call around 1:45 p.m., where they found a man suffering “significant injuries.”

The victim was taken to hospital, but police said they were told there were still other people and weapons in the home.

The ERT was deployed and cleared the home, where police said they recovered multiple firearms and a possible explosive device. Police evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

The Explosive Disposal Unit responded and removed the item, which they determined wasn’t actually an explosive.

“Chilliwack RCMP are still in the preliminary stage of this investigation. This was a serious high risk situation that resulted in one man sustaining significant injuries,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in a media release.

“Our General Investigation Services Team is working hard to gather evidence to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this incident and those responsible for the illegal firearms are identified and brought to justice.”

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, and that there is not a safety risk to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

