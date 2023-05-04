Alberta government funds $10.2M towards Lethbridge supportive housing

Send this page to someone via email

More supportive housing could be coming to Lethbridge this year.

“Supportive housing in general is incredibly important in Lethbridge and it’s one of the things that we’ve been lacking the most,” said Robin James, CAO of Lethbridge Housing Authority (LHA).

The LHA signed a provincial funding agreement of $10.2 million for a new, 42-bed unit last Friday, before the writ dropped for the provincial election.

The facility will cater to those experiencing episodic and chronic homelessness.

“This design will be specific for those individuals who will always require support,” said James.

The project will be a lodge-style with a commercial kitchen and 24-hour staff to provide essential care.

Now that the LHA has taken over the City’s Community-Based Organization (CBO), James said they have a much better idea of the number of homeless people needing care.

“We’re getting more data and we’re getting more information on what those needs are that we’ll be able to tailor make something that will be a Lethbridge solution,” James said.

James doesn’t expect this building to be a one-time fix and expects more long-term facilities will likely be needed.

“We will be very strategic in our planning on where we’re putting those, the size we’re putting them in, and exactly how we start housing individuals within them to make sure that it is a fit for the individual we’re serving, for the people that are within that facility who are servicing the client and also the community,” James said.

David Gabert, engagement and community lead for the Canadian Mental Health Association Alberta South Region, expects the project could bring positive long-term impacts to the community.

“It’s easier to get them a roof over their head for a short term but not set them up for that longer-term success,” said Gabert.

“The supportive housing is really what our community needs to hopefully take a step forward in breaking the cycle of homelessness.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The supportive housing is really what our community needs to hopefully take a step forward in breaking the cycle of homelessness."

The exact location for the new build has not been finalized, but James ensures it would be outside of the downtown core.

She’s looking for community support ahead of bringing the proposal to city council in June, with plans of pouring the foundation in the fall.

James is hopeful the results of the provincial election won’t impact the funding or timeline.