Crime

Failing to stop for pedestrian leads to arrest, drugs seized: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 7:38 pm
File photo. The Associated Press
A motorist who failed to stop at a crosswalk for a pedestrian, say Kelowna RCMP, is now facing a court date after being busted for drugs.

According to police, the man was arrested on the evening of April 20, in downtown Kelowna, with an officer pulling over a green 1997 Toyota Corolla travelling northbound on Water Street.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, (the officer) observed open liquor in the centre console and the male driver appeared to be intoxicated,” said police.

RCMP say the officer told the driver to exit the car, “at which point a clear baggy of pink-coloured suspected drugs fell to the ground. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.”

The man and vehicle were then searched, with police saying the search produced $870 in cash “and a list of drugs, along with other evidence, suggesting he is a street-level drug dealer.”

Police allege some of the drugs that they seized included 495 grams of methamphetamines, 216 grams of cocaine and 51 grams of fentanyl.

“This officer’s keen eye removed a significant amount of drugs from the streets of Kelowna,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, “and has disrupted the local drug trade, possibly saving countless lives.”

Police say the suspect was temporarily held in custody before being released to attend court.

CrimeRCMPImpaired DrivingDrugsFentanylCocaineKelowna RCMPMethdrugs seizedstreet level drugs
