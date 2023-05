See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An afternoon house fire in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood spread to at least three homes.

Shortly after 2 p.m., fire crews were deployed to the 100 block of Cougartown Close S.W., in the community of Cougar Ridge.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.