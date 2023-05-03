B.C. weather: 8 more daily records set on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A ridge of high pressure that’s soaked B.C. with sunshine the past few days continued its record-setting trend on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, eight communities across the province recorded new daily maximum temperatures. The ridge has been parked over the province since last Friday, with many cities and towns recording new daily highs since then.

On Tuesday, the hottest spot in B.C., and Canada, was Squamish, where the mercury reached 30.4 C. Right behind, though, were Nelson (30.2 C) and Creston (29.8 C).

Looking ahead, the ridge of high pressure is expected to last through Thursday, with more daily records possible in the Interior.

Following that, temperatures will begin to subside, with the weekend featuring much cooler temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

3:23 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 2

Below are the eight records set on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Bella Bella Area

New record: 23.1 C

Old record: 23.0 C, set in 2009

Comox

New record: 25.4 C

Old record: 23.5 C, set in 2016

Cranbrook

New record: 27.6 C

Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1939

Creston

New record: 29.8 C

Old record: 28.0 C. set in 1998

Golden

New record: 28.3

Old record: 26.8 C. set in 1998

Nelson

New record: 30.2 C

Old record: 26.1 C, set in 1937

Squamish

New record: 30.4 C

Old record: 29.8 C, set in 2016

Yoho National Park

New record: 25.0 C

Old record: 22.3 C, set in 2016