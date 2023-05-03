Menu

Share

Share

Weather

B.C. weather: 8 more daily records set on Tuesday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 3:33 pm
A look at B.C.'s hot spots on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. View image in full screen
A look at B.C.'s hot spots on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Global News
Share

A ridge of high pressure that’s soaked B.C. with sunshine the past few days continued its record-setting trend on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, eight communities across the province recorded new daily maximum temperatures. The ridge has been parked over the province since last Friday, with many cities and towns recording new daily highs since then.

Read more: BC weather: Hot spring weather dominates, brings another day of temperature records

On Tuesday, the hottest spot in B.C., and Canada, was Squamish, where the mercury reached 30.4 C. Right behind, though, were Nelson (30.2 C) and Creston (29.8 C).

Looking ahead, the ridge of high pressure is expected to last through Thursday, with more daily records possible in the Interior.

Following that, temperatures will begin to subside, with the weekend featuring much cooler temperatures.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 2'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 2

Below are the eight records set on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Bella Bella Area

  • New record: 23.1 C
  • Old record: 23.0 C, set in 2009

Comox

  • New record: 25.4 C
  • Old record: 23.5 C, set in 2016

Cranbrook

  • New record: 27.6 C
  • Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1939
Creston

  • New record: 29.8 C
  • Old record: 28.0 C. set in 1998

Golden

  • New record: 28.3
  • Old record: 26.8 C. set in 1998

Nelson

  • New record: 30.2 C
  • Old record: 26.1 C, set in 1937

Squamish

  • New record: 30.4 C
  • Old record: 29.8 C, set in 2016

Yoho National Park

  • New record: 25.0 C
  • Old record: 22.3 C, set in 2016
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 2'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 2
