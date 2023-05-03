B.C. weather: 8 more daily records set on Tuesday

A ridge of high pressure that’s soaked B.C. with sunshine the past few days continued its record-setting trend on Tuesday.
According to Environment Canada, eight communities across the province recorded new daily maximum temperatures. The ridge has been parked over the province since last Friday, with many cities and towns recording new daily highs since then.
On Tuesday, the hottest spot in B.C., and Canada, was Squamish, where the mercury reached 30.4 C. Right behind, though, were Nelson (30.2 C) and Creston (29.8 C).
Looking ahead, the ridge of high pressure is expected to last through Thursday, with more daily records possible in the Interior.
Following that, temperatures will begin to subside, with the weekend featuring much cooler temperatures.
Below are the eight records set on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Bella Bella Area
- New record: 23.1 C
- Old record: 23.0 C, set in 2009
Comox
- New record: 25.4 C
- Old record: 23.5 C, set in 2016
Cranbrook
- New record: 27.6 C
- Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1939
Creston
- New record: 29.8 C
- Old record: 28.0 C. set in 1998
Golden
- New record: 28.3
- Old record: 26.8 C. set in 1998
Nelson
- New record: 30.2 C
- Old record: 26.1 C, set in 1937
Squamish
- New record: 30.4 C
- Old record: 29.8 C, set in 2016
Yoho National Park
- New record: 25.0 C
- Old record: 22.3 C, set in 2016
