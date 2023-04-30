Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

BC weather: Hot spring weather dominates, brings another day of temperature records

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 2:57 pm
A look at Sunday projected weather for B.C. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Skytracker / Global News. View image in full screen
A look at Sunday projected weather for B.C. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Skytracker / Global News.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another day of unseasonably high temperatures in B.C. calls for another round of temperature records.

Close to 15 new temperature records were set in the province on Saturday with temperatures ranging from mid 20s to low 30s. This comes after about a dozen new records were set in several cities around B.C. on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province is bringing clear skies and warm spring weather.

On Sunday, around 11:30 a.m., the hottest place in Canada was Waterton Park Gate, Alta., at 22.7 C, compared with Eureka Airport, Nunavut, Canada’s coldest spot at -18.4 C.

But at the same time in British Columbia, Osoyoos was deemed the hottest place at 20.1 C and Fort St. James was the coldest at 5.2 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are the communities where daily records were set on Saturday.

Cache Creek

  • New record: 31.2 C
  • Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1957

Blue River

  • New record: 25.5 C
  • 23.1 C, set in 1998

Clinton

  • New record: 24.5 C
  • Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1979

Kamloops

  • New record: 31.6 C
  • Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1957

Clayton

  • New record: 30.7 C
  • Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1926

Pemberton

  • New record: 30 C
  • Old record: 28 C, set in 1989
Trending Now
More on Science and Tech

Merritt

  • New record: 29 C
  • Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1926

Port Hardy

  • New record: 22 C
  • Old record: 20.5 C, set in 1989

Prince George

  • New record: 24.5 C
  • Old record: 23.9 C, set in 1922

Squamish

  • New record: 26.1 C
  • Old record: 26 C, set in 1998

Trail

  • New record: 30 C
  • Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1998

Vernon

  • New record: 27.5 C
  • Old record: 25.4 C, set in 1957

Williams Lake

  • New record: 25.4 C
  • Old record: 22.5, set in 1979

 

Advertisement
OkanaganBC weatherBC InteriorLower Mainlandsouthern interiorsouth coastBC weather recordsnew temperature records
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers