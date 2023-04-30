BC weather: Hot spring weather dominates, brings another day of temperature records

Send this page to someone via email

Another day of unseasonably high temperatures in B.C. calls for another round of temperature records.

Close to 15 new temperature records were set in the province on Saturday with temperatures ranging from mid 20s to low 30s. This comes after about a dozen new records were set in several cities around B.C. on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province is bringing clear skies and warm spring weather.

On Sunday, around 11:30 a.m., the hottest place in Canada was Waterton Park Gate, Alta., at 22.7 C, compared with Eureka Airport, Nunavut, Canada’s coldest spot at -18.4 C.

But at the same time in British Columbia, Osoyoos was deemed the hottest place at 20.1 C and Fort St. James was the coldest at 5.2 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are the communities where daily records were set on Saturday.

Cache Creek

New record: 31.2 C

Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1957

Blue River

New record: 25.5 C

23.1 C, set in 1998

Clinton

New record: 24.5 C

Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1979

Kamloops

New record: 31.6 C

Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1957

Clayton

New record: 30.7 C

Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1926

Pemberton

New record: 30 C

Old record: 28 C, set in 1989

Merritt

New record: 29 C

Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1926

Port Hardy

New record: 22 C

Old record: 20.5 C, set in 1989

Prince George

New record: 24.5 C

Old record: 23.9 C, set in 1922

Squamish

New record: 26.1 C

Old record: 26 C, set in 1998

Trail

New record: 30 C

Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1998

Vernon

New record: 27.5 C

Old record: 25.4 C, set in 1957

Williams Lake

New record: 25.4 C

Old record: 22.5, set in 1979