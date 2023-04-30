BC weather: Hot spring weather dominates, brings another day of temperature records

Another day of unseasonably high temperatures in B.C. calls for another round of temperature records.
Close to 15 new temperature records were set in the province on Saturday with temperatures ranging from mid 20s to low 30s. This comes after about a dozen new records were set in several cities around B.C. on Friday.
According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province is bringing clear skies and warm spring weather.
On Sunday, around 11:30 a.m., the hottest place in Canada was Waterton Park Gate, Alta., at 22.7 C, compared with Eureka Airport, Nunavut, Canada’s coldest spot at -18.4 C.
But at the same time in British Columbia, Osoyoos was deemed the hottest place at 20.1 C and Fort St. James was the coldest at 5.2 C.
Below are the communities where daily records were set on Saturday.
Cache Creek
- New record: 31.2 C
- Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1957
Blue River
- New record: 25.5 C
- 23.1 C, set in 1998
Clinton
- New record: 24.5 C
- Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1979
Kamloops
- New record: 31.6 C
- Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1957
Clayton
- New record: 30.7 C
- Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1926
Pemberton
- New record: 30 C
- Old record: 28 C, set in 1989
Merritt
- New record: 29 C
- Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1926
Port Hardy
- New record: 22 C
- Old record: 20.5 C, set in 1989
Prince George
- New record: 24.5 C
- Old record: 23.9 C, set in 1922
Squamish
- New record: 26.1 C
- Old record: 26 C, set in 1998
Trail
- New record: 30 C
- Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1998
Vernon
- New record: 27.5 C
- Old record: 25.4 C, set in 1957
Williams Lake
- New record: 25.4 C
- Old record: 22.5, set in 1979
