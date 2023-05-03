Alberta wildfires: Parkland and Yellowhead county residents allowed to return Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Yellowhead County is ending the evacuation order due to wildfires for all areas in and around Wildwood, Lobstick and Chip Lake at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

An updated Alberta Emergency Alert Wednesday morning said: “Everyone can return to the evacuated areas in Yellowhead County, effective 3 p.m. today, May 3, 2023. Emergency crews are still working in the area.”

This means the alert has been cancelled for everyone in Wildwood, Lobstick and areas east and northeast of Chip Lake, and south of Highway 16, south of Wildwood.

In a post on Facebook, Yellowhead County said “some roads, such as Highway 22, may have adjusted speed limits due to fire crews still at work in the area.

“Residents must remain on 30-minute alert. Please be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.”

Parkland County also cancelled its alert for all remaining evacuees west of Range Road 65 near Entwistle.

The AER update said: “The wildfire west of Range Road 65 near Entwistle is no longer a threat to residents in the area.

“The evacuation order is being lifted at 11 a.m. today for all remaining residents,” the 11 a.m. update reads. “It is now safe for everyone to return to their homes. Highways 16 and 22 are open.”

A re-entry booklet is available for residents that provides information on what to expect and what to do when arriving home.

Returning residents are asked to keep an eye out for hot spots and call Fire Services at 780-968-8338 to report them.

Information is available at the Entwistle Community Recreation Centre or Wabamun Office Wednesday until 4:30 p.m.

Residents with breathing/health concerns may wish to remain evacuated due to air quality.

In a post on Facebook, Parkland County reminded people: “a state of local emergency remains in effect and crews are still working in the area.”

As of Tuesday evening, the Parkland County wildfire (WCU001) was considered out of control. It was 330 hectares in size, burning about seven kilometres southeast of Entwistle.

There are two Alberta Wildfire helicopters and three bulldozers assigned to the wildfire.

The Yellowhead County wildfire (WCU002) also remained out of control on Wednesday. It’s 2,320 hectares in size and is burning about seven kilometres northwest of Evansburg on both sides of Highway 22, three kilometres north of Highway 16.

There are 75 wildland firefighters, six helicopters and seven pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fire.

The Yellowhead Highway was reopened on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.