1 man facing charges, another still in hospital after hit and run in London, Ont.

One person remains in hospital as a London, Ont., man faces multiple charges concerning a hit and run over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a collision on Queens Avenue and Richmond Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains as of Wednesday in critical condition.

The driver was later arrested by city police.

A 47-year-old man is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The suspect has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on June 14.