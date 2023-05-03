Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man facing charges, another still in hospital after hit and run in London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted May 3, 2023 1:14 pm
London police car. View image in full screen
London police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person remains in hospital as a London, Ont., man faces multiple charges concerning a hit and run over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a collision on Queens Avenue and Richmond Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains as of Wednesday in critical condition.

The driver was later arrested by city police.

Trending Now

A 47-year-old man is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The suspect has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on June 14.

Advertisement
More on Crime
PoliceImpaired DrivingLondon OntarioLondon PoliceHit and RunLondon Police ServicePedestrianLondon hit and run
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers