Canada

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hit and run in downtown London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 30, 2023 12:19 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
London, Ont., police are investigating a hit and run that they say took place early Sunday.

Police say emergency crews responded to Queens Avenue and Richmond Street around 3 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled.

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man hospitalized with serious injuries after early morning hit-and-run in London, Ont.

Police later arrested and charged the driver. Details on charges will be released later, police say.

Richmond Street remained closed between Dundas and Fullarton streets as of Sunday afternoon.

