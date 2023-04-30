Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hit and run in downtown London, Ont.

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are investigating a hit and run that they say took place early Sunday.

Police say emergency crews responded to Queens Avenue and Richmond Street around 3 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled.

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested and charged the driver. Details on charges will be released later, police say.

Richmond Street remained closed between Dundas and Fullarton streets as of Sunday afternoon.