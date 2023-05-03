Charges laid in connected Calgary sexual assault cases from 1984-85

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in historic sexual assault cases that took place in Calgary, police announced on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the charges are related to three sexual assault cases that happened nearly 40 years ago.

In February 1984, a teenager was babysitting their younger sibling at home located in the 6400 block of Centre Street North when a man entered the residence. According to the police, the man sexually assaulted the teen and fled the home.

A month later, police said a woman and her child were at home in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue N.W. After going to bed, the woman woke up to an unknown man in her room. The man forced her into another room when she tried to escape but was sexually assaulted. Police also alleged that the man threatened the woman with physical harm before leaving.

In June 1985, a woman was sleeping in her home in the 1120 block of Sixth Street S.W. and awoke to a man covering her face, attempting to obstruct her view of him. He then sexually assaulted her while claiming he was armed with a knife, then fled the home.

Police said forensic technology and other investigative techniques helped officers to determine the three cases are linked.

On Monday, Robert Hubert Jones, 69, of Edmonton was charged in connection with the three cases. Police said Jones has lived in B.C., Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Jones was charged according to the 1984 Criminal Code with:

Two counts of break and enter into a dwelling house and commit sexual assault

Two counts of sexual intercourse with a female person who is not his wife

One count of break and enter a dwelling house and commit sexual intercourse with a female under the age of fourteen

One count of sexual intercourse with a female person who was not his wife and who was under the age of fourteen

One count of intent to enable or assist himself to commit an indictable offence, did attempt to choke, suffocate, or strangle a female person

He was also charged according to the 1985 Criminal Code with:

One count of break and enter into a dwelling house and commit sexual assault

One count of sexual assault

He is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on June 12.

“These are violent and traumatizing crimes perpetrated against people in their own homes, a place everyone should feel safe. We acknowledge the impact these assaults have had on the victims and their families and hope the charges can bring some justice and closure to cases such as these,” said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle.

Police are encouraging sexual assault victims to contact them at 403-266-1234 or to call 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger. There is no statute of limitations in Canada and officers urge anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime to report it, no matter how much time has passed.

Anyone with information about the three sexual assault cases is also encouraged to call police or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, find available supports at the ‘Getting Help‘ page of the Ending Violence Association of Canada.