Local

your local region

National

Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. man faces multiple charges after fire and alleged altercation

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted May 3, 2023 12:38 pm
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook
A man from St. Thomas, Ont., is facing multiple charges, including one of arson, after a fire and foot chase Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. to an address on Metcalfe Street in St. Thomas for a report of an active fire and an altercation taking place.

According to St. Thomas police, after city firefighters had extinguished the blaze, a dispute between two parties continued resulting in damage to a vehicle.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

A 43-year-old St. Thomas man is facing one count each of arson, assault with a weapon and mischief.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Fire Arson St. Thomas Police Chase St. Thomas Police London news Assault with Weapon foot chase St. Thomas Ontario st. thomas fire St. Thomas Ont. St Thomas news
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

