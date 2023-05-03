St. Thomas, Ont. man faces multiple charges after fire and alleged altercation

A man from St. Thomas, Ont., is facing multiple charges, including one of arson, after a fire and foot chase Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. to an address on Metcalfe Street in St. Thomas for a report of an active fire and an altercation taking place.
According to St. Thomas police, after city firefighters had extinguished the blaze, a dispute between two parties continued resulting in damage to a vehicle.
The suspect reportedly fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.
A 43-year-old St. Thomas man is facing one count each of arson, assault with a weapon and mischief.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
