St. Thomas, Ont. man faces multiple charges after fire and alleged altercation

A man from St. Thomas, Ont., is facing multiple charges, including one of arson, after a fire and foot chase Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. to an address on Metcalfe Street in St. Thomas for a report of an active fire and an altercation taking place.

According to St. Thomas police, after city firefighters had extinguished the blaze, a dispute between two parties continued resulting in damage to a vehicle.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

A 43-year-old St. Thomas man is facing one count each of arson, assault with a weapon and mischief.

No injuries were reported from the fire.