Stranger tries to get girl to get into his car in downtown Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

A stranger attempted to talk a girl into getting into his car in downtown Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that at around 2:30 p.m., the girl was walking along Charles Street near Madison Avenue when the man drove up alongside her.

He then tried to chat with her, before asking her to get into his car. She said no and kept walking.

The man tried a second time but she just kept walking. He was last seen parked on Cameron Street North.

Police described the suspect as being in his 20s, with short hair and a black T-shirt. He was driving a black car.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.