Police investigate fatal Niagara Falls crash that killed Fort Erie driver

Police in Niagara Falls, Ont., are investigating a fatal collision that happened Tuesday in the city’s north end.
Investigators continue to seek witnesses and surveillance video after a single-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. on Dorchester Road, north of Calaguiro Drive, in the city of Niagara Falls.
It’s believed a 35-year-old driver from Fort Erie lost control of a black BMW 335i travelling northbound on Dorchester and collided with a guardrail.
The deceased was the solo occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Niagara police and Crime Stoppers.
