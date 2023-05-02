Menu

Crime

Late night crash on Hamilton Mountain downs power lines, closes lanes

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 11:43 am
Hamilton police say a four-door car hit a hydro pole before midnight May 1, 2023 at a Mountain intersection. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a four-door car hit a hydro pole before midnight May 1, 2023 at a Mountain intersection. Don Mitchell / Global News
A man is facing charges after a late night crash in Hamilton, Ont. downed power lines near a busy intersection on the Mountain.

Police closed lanes in the area of West 5th Street and Mohawk Road West through most of the overnight after a four-door car hit a hydro pole just before midnight Monday.

The incident forced Alectra to send crews to conduct repairs.

A 30-year-old driver is facing an impaired driving charge.

He suffered minor injuries and was sent to hospital. There were no other injuries.

Hamilton police still had some barricades on West 5th, as of Tuesday morning, with their investigation ongoing.

