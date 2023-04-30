Driver dead following crash into home on Hamilton’s west side

See more sharing options

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Ancaster, Ont.

Hamilton police say the vehicle left Haig Road, about two kilometres northeast of Wilson Street East and Old Dundas Road, just before 2 p.m. and struck a home.

The 57-year-old driver was transported to St. Joe’s hospital by paramedics where he would be pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.

Collision reconstruction detectives are seeking more information on the occurrence and asking anyone with information to reach out Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.