Traffic

Driver dead following crash into home on Hamilton’s west side

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 11:01 pm
Hamilton Police investigate a single-vehicle crash in Ancaster, Ont., April 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police investigate a single-vehicle crash in Ancaster, Ont., April 30, 2023. Global News
A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Ancaster, Ont.

Hamilton police say the vehicle left Haig Road, about two kilometres northeast of Wilson Street East and Old Dundas Road, just before 2 p.m. and struck a home.

The 57-year-old driver was transported to St. Joe’s hospital by paramedics where he would be pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.

Collision reconstruction detectives are seeking more information on the occurrence and asking anyone with information to reach out Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

