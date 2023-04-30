Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Hamilton firefighters rescue person from east Mountain blaze

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 11:40 am
Fire officials say one person was rescued from a house fire on the east mountain. View image in full screen
Fire officials say one person was rescued from a house fire on the east mountain. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton Firefighters rescued a person from a house fire on the east Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to a home at 810 Nebo Rd. between Twenty Road and Dickenson Road.

The firefighters were told by Hamilton Police that a person was still inside the home.

Crews found the person, unconscious, within moments and took them out of the rear entrance of the home.

Firefighters engaged in life-saving measures and the person regained consciousness and was taken to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics.

The fire was located on the main floor of the house and quickly put out.

Trending Now

While the fire was contained to the room where it started, the rest of the house sustained significant smoke and heat damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Damage is estimated to be in the $200,000 range.

Given the circumstances of the fire the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

No other injuries were reported.

More on Canada
PoliceFireHouse FireParamedicsfire crewsUnconsciousLife Saving measures

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers