Hamilton firefighters rescue person from east Mountain blaze

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton Firefighters rescued a person from a house fire on the east Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to a home at 810 Nebo Rd. between Twenty Road and Dickenson Road.

The firefighters were told by Hamilton Police that a person was still inside the home.

Crews found the person, unconscious, within moments and took them out of the rear entrance of the home.

Firefighters engaged in life-saving measures and the person regained consciousness and was taken to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics.

The fire was located on the main floor of the house and quickly put out.

While the fire was contained to the room where it started, the rest of the house sustained significant smoke and heat damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Damage is estimated to be in the $200,000 range.

Given the circumstances of the fire the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

No other injuries were reported.