More red light cameras, new photo radar locations coming soon in Hamilton

Hamilton’s public works department showed councillors where 10 new permanent red light cameras will be placed and revealed the over 20 locations drivers may see one of the city’s two automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras.

The tools were presented during a committee meeting Monday in an effort to quell traffic-related fatalities which had an uptick in 2022 by some 19-per cent year over year, according to Hamilton police’s annual traffic safety report.

The red light cams – which will bring the city-wide total to 52 once deployed – are coming this year and will include locations in the core at Cannon Street and Wentworth as well as Burlington Street East at Ottawa North.

Meanwhile, two cameras on Wilson Street and Sanford Avenue will be relocated to Dundas Street at Main and Cannon Street East at Gage.

The two programs are a part of the city’s strengthening of a Vision Zero road safety campaign to end traffic fatalities and serious collisions.

Roadways in the core have been undergoing several redevelopments over the past year via an overhaul of the Complete Streets Design Manual – the template that governs the needs of road users that walk, cycle, take transit, drive or deliver goods.

Changes included the 2-way conversion of Queen Street as well as numerous alterations to lanes, traffic signs and signals on Main and King streets.

The ASE units, also known as “photo radar,” will see the new locations in place until the end of 2025.

“We look at the speed data before we put a camera in a location … and afterwards, we do see some residual effect after the camera has left indicating that there’s some degree of driver behavior change in those locations,” acting director of Transportation Operations Mike Field said.

Field says the average stay of any ASE at a particular location will also now be extended from one month to two months.

The cameras have been rotating through the city since October 2020, predominantly along Main Street East in the area of Gage Park and on King Street West from Locke Street to Dundurn Street.

Field says “if and when” the ASE program is expanded, permanent sites will be chosen for photo radar the same way red light cameras are deployed.

The deployments still need to be ratified by city council.