Police seek stabbing suspect tied to attack involving man rummaging through garbage in Hamilton

Police are seeking a suspect in a stabbing incident in Hamilton, Ont., Tuesday night.
Investigators say the victim was attacked just before 9 p.m. after confronting a man rummaging through garbage on Main Street East near Melrose Avenue South and Prospect Street South.
The suspect, described as a bald man in his 20s and about six feet tall, fled after the assault in an unknown direction.
He was also wearing a grey t-shirt with a logo and black jeans.
The victim was not seriously injured, say police.
Police are seeking witnesses or surveillance video and asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
