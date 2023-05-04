Throwback Thursdays: Icehouse

Every once in a while, Australia has a moment on the world stage. For brief stretches, the world’s attention turns to what’s been brewing down under. Such a stretch happened in the late 80s when groups like INXS, Crowded House (yes, originally from New Zealand), The Church, Hoodoo Gurus, and Nick Cave received worldwide attention. (AC/DC is a given.)

Also in this group was Icehouse, a band that came up through the notoriously tough Australian pub circuit. By the early 80s, they’d adopted more synths for their sound and became one of the biggest Aussie users of the insanely complicated and expensive Fairlight CMI (the Australian competitor to America’s Synclavier) as well as synthesized drum sounds (especially with Linn units).

In 1987, they released Man of Colours, an album that sold like crazy at home, and also received radio airplay on alt-rock stations in North America. This was one of several singles from that album.

Icehouse is still active although singer Iva Davies recently had a health setback. The good news is that he’s recovering nicely.