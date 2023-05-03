Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Legislate CRA strikers back to work, small business group urges Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 9:21 am
Click to play video: 'PSAC deal reached, CRA employees still on strike'
PSAC deal reached, CRA employees still on strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has reached a tentative deal with the federal government, ending 12 days of strike action for 120,000 workers. Mackenzie Gray explains the terms of the agreement, how it compares to what the union originally asked for, why 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees are still on the picket line, and how that could affect your income tax return.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on the federal government to end tax uncertainty for small businesses by legislating an end to the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) strike.

Some 35,000 CRA workers remain on strike Wednesday as negotiations with Ottawa have not yet yielded a deal, despite the larger Public Service Alliance of Canada unit reaching an accord at the start of the week.

The Union of Taxation Employees said Tuesday that it had resumed in-person negotiations for a new deal with CRA workers.

CFIB president Dan Kelly said in a statement Wednesday that small businesses have suffered “financial harm” tied to the CRA strike amid unanswered tax questions and uncertainty about filing deadlines.

Click to play video: 'The impact of the Public Workers’ strike on tax deadline'
The impact of the Public Workers’ strike on tax deadline

The deadline to file personal income taxes already passed on Monday, but small business owners and self-employed workers have until June 15 to file with the CRA. Those who owe money to the CRA, however, were expected to pay by the May 1 date.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Kelly also flagged concerns about the size of wage settlements resulting from the labour action. The larger PSAC unit representing 120,000 workers secured a 12.6 per cent compounded wage hike over four years in its own negotiations as part of an effort to catch up with decades-high inflation from the past year.

But the Bank of Canada, which is attempting to keep a lid on inflation after rapidly raising its benchmark interest rate, has warned that significant, ongoing wage increases could keep inflation higher for longer.

“This is not the time for union demands for giant wage hikes. The government should not set a precedent for the remaining 20 bargaining units that are in a position to strike by letting this one drag out any longer,” Kelly said in a statement.

“We hope public service unions show good faith at the bargaining table and reach a quick resolution that comes at a reasonable cost to Canadians.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
CRACanadian Federation of Independent BusinessCFIbpsac strikeback to work legislationCRA strikePSAC UTE strikeWhen is the tax deadlineCRA strike tax impactsstrike settlementwill the government end the strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers