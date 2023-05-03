Legislate CRA strikers back to work, small business group urges Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on the federal government to end tax uncertainty for small businesses by legislating an end to the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) strike.

Some 35,000 CRA workers remain on strike Wednesday as negotiations with Ottawa have not yet yielded a deal, despite the larger Public Service Alliance of Canada unit reaching an accord at the start of the week.

The Union of Taxation Employees said Tuesday that it had resumed in-person negotiations for a new deal with CRA workers.

CFIB president Dan Kelly said in a statement Wednesday that small businesses have suffered “financial harm” tied to the CRA strike amid unanswered tax questions and uncertainty about filing deadlines.

The deadline to file personal income taxes already passed on Monday, but small business owners and self-employed workers have until June 15 to file with the CRA. Those who owe money to the CRA, however, were expected to pay by the May 1 date.

Kelly also flagged concerns about the size of wage settlements resulting from the labour action. The larger PSAC unit representing 120,000 workers secured a 12.6 per cent compounded wage hike over four years in its own negotiations as part of an effort to catch up with decades-high inflation from the past year.

But the Bank of Canada, which is attempting to keep a lid on inflation after rapidly raising its benchmark interest rate, has warned that significant, ongoing wage increases could keep inflation higher for longer.

“This is not the time for union demands for giant wage hikes. The government should not set a precedent for the remaining 20 bargaining units that are in a position to strike by letting this one drag out any longer,” Kelly said in a statement.

“We hope public service unions show good faith at the bargaining table and reach a quick resolution that comes at a reasonable cost to Canadians.”

— with files from The Canadian Press