PSAC says some progress on wage demands after feds table ‘final’ offer

The union representing more than 100,000 striking public servants says it’s made some progress on wage demands and job security during weekend negotiations with the federal government.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says its bargaining teams negotiated late into Saturday evening and continued on Sunday morning, the 12th day of the strike.

The federal government tabled a new contract offer to the union on Friday, describing it in a Saturday statement as its final proposal.

We know that PSAC members want to get back to work and deliver the services Canadians depend on, but we also know that workers can’t keep falling behind. That’s why we’ll stay at the table until we get the fair contract our members deserve. 3/4 — PSAC-AFPC (@psac_afpc) April 30, 2023

More than 100,000 union members walked off the job April 19 after the union and government failed to reach new contract deals for agreements that expired in 2021.

Wages have been a major sticking point in the negotiations, with the union asking for 13.5 per cent over three years while the last published offer from the feds was nine per cent. The federal Treasury Board said Saturday its latest offer contains what it described as an enhanced wage proposal but offered no details.

It also says its latest offer includes measures to address other union demands, such as policies around remote work, decreasing government use of outside contractors and the implementation of seniority rules in the event of layoffs.