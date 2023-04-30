Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

PSAC says some progress on wage demands after feds table ‘final’ offer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2023 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'PSAC strike: Feds say ‘final’ offer to union has enhanced wage package'
PSAC strike: Feds say ‘final’ offer to union has enhanced wage package
WATCH: PSAC strike: Feds say 'final' offer to union has enhanced wage package
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing more than 100,000 striking public servants says it’s made some progress on wage demands and job security during weekend negotiations with the federal government.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says its bargaining teams negotiated late into Saturday evening and continued on Sunday morning, the 12th day of the strike.

The federal government tabled a new contract offer to the union on Friday, describing it in a Saturday statement as its final proposal.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 100,000 union members walked off the job April 19 after the union and government failed to reach new contract deals for agreements that expired in 2021.

Trending Now

Wages have been a major sticking point in the negotiations, with the union asking for 13.5 per cent over three years while the last published offer from the feds was nine per cent. The federal Treasury Board said Saturday its latest offer contains what it described as an enhanced wage proposal but offered no details.

It also says its latest offer includes measures to address other union demands, such as policies around remote work, decreasing government use of outside contractors and the implementation of seniority rules in the event of layoffs.

More on Canada
PSACPublic Service Alliance of Canadapsac strikeFederal Workers Strikepsac strike 2023psac strike updatePublic Servants Strikefederal workers strike canadafederak strike update
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers