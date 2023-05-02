Five people taken to hospital after Transcona house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a house fire in Transcona Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out in a two-storey home in the 300 block of Yale Avenue West, just before 7 p.m, and eventually spread to the neighbouring home. Fire crews were able to put both blazes out in about 45 minutes.

The five people in the initial home that started on fire were able to self-evacuate. Nobody was home in the other house that caught on fire.

Both homes sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.