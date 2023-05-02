Menu

Fire

Five people taken to hospital after Transcona house fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 11:52 pm
WFPS Badge View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. Twitter
Five people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a house fire in Transcona Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out in a two-storey home in the 300 block of Yale Avenue West, just before 7 p.m, and eventually spread to the neighbouring home. Fire crews were able to put both blazes out in about 45 minutes.

The five people in the initial home that started on fire were able to self-evacuate. Nobody was home in the other house that caught on fire.

Both homes sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

 

 

 

