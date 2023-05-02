Family of man found in Saskatoon dumpster makes public plea for information

The family of a 54-year-old man from the Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation is urging the public to come forward with any information surrounding their loved one’s death.

“We’re hoping for answers with this. We just (want) for somebody to come forward,” said Emilia Greyeyes.

“I just want to make a plea to the public, if (anyone) knows of anything, if you have any information to share, to please call the Saskatoon City Police, the Major Crimes unit or Crimestoppers.”

On March 24, the body of Aaron “Chuckard” Gamble was discovered in a dumpster located in the 2300 block of 17th Street West in Saskatoon.

His sister Greyeyes is speaking out for the first time to make a public plea for information on her brother’s death.

“My brother was a person. (He) was kind and considerate who did not deserve what happened to him,” said Greyeyes.

“He was well educated. He was a family man. He was a grandfather. He was an uncle. He was a son. He was a brother … he wasn’t just somebody, a statistic. He wasn’t just somebody to be thrown in a dumpster the way he was.”

Greyeyes remembers her brother as a protective sibling over her who adored and loved her children as his own. Gamble liked to play video games, listen to heavy metal, cheered for his Pittsburgh Steelers team and was a writer. In 1996, he graduated with an education degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Gamble spent many years as an educator at the Constable Robin Cameron Education Complex located on the Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation and in different communities as well.

With all his life achievements, Greyeyes was in utter shock when she learned of her brother’s passing.

“The first thing that was going through my mind was ‘why was he there? why was he in Saskatoon?'” said Greyeyes. “I went to that area to see where my brother was found, wondering how he got there. Why was that done to him? He didn’t deserve that. My brother did not deserve what happened to him.”

The family are hoping to seek justice for their loved one by bringing awareness with t-shirts, flyers, vehicle stickers and a banner that were specially made. They will be participating in a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons walk in the community on May 5 to bring awareness to seek justice for his death.

“Any information will help our families. Not only us, but he had a common-law wife and he had stepchildren and grandchildren that are hurting just as much as we are right now,” she said.

“Please come forward and please share if you know what happened to my brother.”

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Major Crimes Section requested public’s assistance in identifying three persons of interest in connection with his death.

“On March 24, 2023, at around 12:15 a.m., three people were observed in the 2300 Block of 17th Street West, placing a large container into a dumpster. Later that day, the body of 54-year-old Aaron Gamble was found inside,” stated SPS in an earlier press release.

“Video footage of three people approaching and leaving the dumpster, was captured nearby.”

The SPS Major Crime Section is continuing to investigate the suspicious death and are asking if anyone has any information or additional video evidence is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

