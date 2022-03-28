Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Rosthern RCMP received a report of a shooting on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Sask.

In a release, RCMP said officers located an injured male on a road in the community.

Despite life-saving efforts, the male was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The release also states the man has been identified as a 22-year-old from Saskatoon and his family has been notified.

RCMP will not be releasing his name at this time.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is now investigating and there will be an increased police presence in the community.

The release states there is no known threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

