Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 5:38 pm
A Saskatchewan woman died Saturday after a single vehicle rollover near Beardy’s First Nation. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Sask. File / Global News

On Sunday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Rosthern RCMP received a report of a shooting on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Sask.

In a release, RCMP said officers located an injured male on a road in the community.

Despite life-saving efforts, the male was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The release also states the man has been identified as a 22-year-old from Saskatoon and his family has been notified.

RCMP will not be releasing his name at this time.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is now investigating and there will be an increased police presence in the community.

The release states there is no known threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

