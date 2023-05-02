Menu

Canada

Radiopharmaceutical opens Hamilton facility to mass produce targeted cancer therapies

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 4:37 pm
Hamilton, Ont. mayor Andrea Horwath and McMaster University president David Farrar look on during an introduction of Fusion Pharmaceuticals' technology that will produce up to 100-thousand doses of targeted radiation therapy every year. View image in full screen
Hamilton, Ont. mayor Andrea Horwath and McMaster University president David Farrar look on during an introduction of Fusion Pharmaceuticals' technology that will produce up to 100-thousand doses of targeted radiation therapy every year. Global News
A McMaster chemistry professor and founder of a Hamilton, Ont. biopharmaceutical company jokes the idea for a new manufacturing facility “started on a bar napkin.”

John Valliant, the CEO of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. says that brainstorming on a serviette mapped out a plan to enlist teams and produce the intellectual property ultimately forming the company that’s developing unique cancer medicines.

“Radiopharmaceuticals, which is what we work on, are changing the lives of cancer patients,” Valliant explained.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. chief technology officer Eric Burak and CEO John Valliant cut the ribbon to doors at a new Hamilton manufacturing facility that is producing “targeted alpha therapies” for cancer patients. View image in full screen
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. chief technology officer Eric Burak and CEO John Valliant cut the ribbon to doors at a new Hamilton manufacturing facility that is producing “targeted alpha therapies” for cancer patients. Global News

“It’s a combination of radiation therapy, innovative cancer biology and drug discovery.”

The targeted treatments at the 27,000-square-foot Longwood Road location, in the back of the McMaster Automotive Research Centre, will have the capacity to produce 100-thousand doses of radiopharmaceuticals every year and ship them to patients around the world.

Valliant told Global News the class of drugs enlists targeted alpha therapies (TATs) using “little radiation bombs” to zero in on certain tumor types to kill cancer cells.

“The problem is they have a short shelf life,” Valliant said. “It’s called a half-life, so you have to make ‘just in time’ manufacturing so that it can get to the patients on time.”

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. chief technology officer Eric Burak and CEO John Valliant with Hamilton mayor Andrea Horwath at the ribbon cutting for a 27,000 square foot manufacturing facility set to produce targeted radiation therapies. View image in full screen
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. chief technology officer Eric Burak and CEO John Valliant with Hamilton mayor Andrea Horwath at the ribbon cutting for a 27,000 square foot manufacturing facility set to produce targeted radiation therapies. Global News

Fusion currently ships across Canada as well as to the U.S. and Australia.

The company and McMaster University have entered into a 15-year lease agreement and it’s expected Fusion will tap into the learning institution’s five-decade experience with medical isotopes.

“We’re proud to expand on our partnership with Fusion – and to grow our region’s biotechnology and biomanufacturing sector,” McMaster president David Farrar said in a statement.

Mayor Andrea Horwath characterized the venture as an example of Hamilton’s “future” for manufacturing which hopes to embrace the life sciences sector.

“Cutting-edge research that’s being translated from the lab to actual products that help people. What else could you ask for?” Horwath said.

A company spokesperson says the facility is expected to be fully operational by 2024 after “formal approvals” from Health Canada related to manufacturing are issued.

Hamilton, Hamilton news, Cancer Treatment, Medical isotopes, pharmaceutical company, Biomanufacturing, fusion pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, cancer medicine, macmaster university, targeted alpha therapies, TATs
