Ultra-low-cost carrier launching new base in Calgary

Flair Airlines is launching a new base in Calgary, chief executive officer Stephen Jones announced Tuesday.

Three airplanes will be based in Calgary International Airport along with a maintenance facility and hangar, Jones said.

The CEO said the new base will create 150 new jobs, including 40 pilots, 60 flight attendants and 40 maintenance staff.

The airline will also be launching three new routes to London, Ont., Las Vegas, Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in the fall.

“We are thrilled to showcase our commitment to the region,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday.

“A base will help connect Calgarians across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico and help bring more travelers to YYC.”

Jones claimed Flair has made a “measurable impact” on the Albertan and Canadian economies by adding new jobs and increasing tourism spending. Around $890 million was generated in economic output through direct employment and tourism spending across Canada, including 5,800 new jobs in 2022.

Jones also claimed the airlines helped Canadians save $250 million in airfares in 2022 because of lower airfares and fare matching from other airlines.

In Calgary alone, Jones said Flair’s operations generated $31 million in direct employment income from across the province in 2022, including ground employees and airport authority staff. Tourism and visitor spending generated $222 million in direct economic output in the city that year.

“An affordable, ultra-low carrier in YYC will bring more options to everyday Calgarians,” Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott said Tuesday.

“Calgary has become the third-most diverse city in the country … We have to make sure we offer choices and a wide selection of options available to you so you can choose how you want to live and how you want to move and where you want to go.”