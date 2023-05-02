Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police arrest 2nd suspect in stolen U-Haul investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 2, 2023 12:49 pm
New Guelph police cruisers.
New Guelph police cruisers. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second arrest has been made in connection with a stolen U-Haul in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service located a man near the intersection of Delhi Street and Eramosa Road around 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say they determined that the man was behind the wheel of a truck that backed into a Guelph police cruiser around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

They say an officer spoke to the occupants but was not aware at the time that the truck was reported stolen.

The U-Haul was reported stolen after a man posing as an employee took the keys from a customer who was returning the truck.

Investigators have also determined that the same man was responsible for a break-in of a vehicle in front of a residence just outside the downtown core on April 20.

Story continues below advertisement

They say a set of keys was taken from inside the vehicle.

Trending Now

A 42-year-old from Guelph is charged with theft from a vehicle, motor vehicle theft and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

A passenger in the stolen U-Haul, a 34-year-old woman from Guelph, was arrested in the downtown on Sunday night.

Officers found a knife and a small amount of suspected crystal meth.

She will be in a Guelph court on June 9 to face charges.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph crimeTruckGuelph Police ServicePolice CruiserU-Haul
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers