Guelph police arrest 2nd suspect in stolen U-Haul investigation

A second arrest has been made in connection with a stolen U-Haul in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service located a man near the intersection of Delhi Street and Eramosa Road around 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say they determined that the man was behind the wheel of a truck that backed into a Guelph police cruiser around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

They say an officer spoke to the occupants but was not aware at the time that the truck was reported stolen.

The U-Haul was reported stolen after a man posing as an employee took the keys from a customer who was returning the truck.

Investigators have also determined that the same man was responsible for a break-in of a vehicle in front of a residence just outside the downtown core on April 20.

They say a set of keys was taken from inside the vehicle.

A 42-year-old from Guelph is charged with theft from a vehicle, motor vehicle theft and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

A passenger in the stolen U-Haul, a 34-year-old woman from Guelph, was arrested in the downtown on Sunday night.

Officers found a knife and a small amount of suspected crystal meth.

She will be in a Guelph court on June 9 to face charges.