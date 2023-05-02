Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec flooding forces evacuations as 2 firefighters remain missing

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Quebec'
Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Quebec
Since the weekend, heavy rain has caused water levels to rise again in various parts of Quebec. Charlevoix and parts of the Lanaudière region were hit hard by flooding and emergency measures were put into effect Monday. Several parts of the Greater Montreal area are also on high alert. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police say two firefighters remain missing Tuesday morning after they were reportedly swept away by rising river waters as major spring flooding hit parts of the province.

The pair of firefighters reportedly disappeared Monday afternoon while they were attempting to assist residents whose homes were flooded on Route 138 near St-Urbain, just northeast of Quebec City. An extensive search operation is underway in the Charlevoix region.

Meanwhile, evacuations and emergency measures were ordered in the nearby community of Baie-Saint-Paul. The city says 500 people were forced to leave their homes after extensive floodwaters washed out roads and isolated houses.

The city says several streets are off-limits and schools are closed Tuesday. Residents are told to stay inside while those who had to evacuate from their homes are asked to stay away until further notice. Environment Canada said Baie-Saint-Paul received about 56 millimetres of rain by late Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
A search and rescue helicopter patrols the flooded area, looking for two missing people on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. View image in full screen
A search and rescue helicopter patrols the flooded area, looking for two missing people on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

François Bonnardel, Quebec Public Security Minister, will visit the hard-hit region and Baie-Saint-Paul.

Trending Now

Heavy rain has swept across southern Quebec since the weekend. The province’s Public Security Department reported flooding and landslides closed multiple roads in the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudière regions.

The municipality of St-Come, Que., in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal, also declared a state of emergency Monday and asked residents in parts of the community to evacuate.

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

More on Canada
Environment CanadaFloodQuebec floodsQuebec floodingQuebec provincial policeQuebec floodBaie Saint Paulflooding in QuebecBaie Saint Paul FloodingQuebec firefighters missing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers