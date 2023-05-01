States of emergency issued, 2 firefighters reportedly missing in Quebec flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they’re investigating reports that two firefighters were swept away by the current on a flooded river northeast of Quebec City.

Police spokesman Sgt. Claude Doiron says two helicopters are being deployed to an area near the community of St-Urbain, Que., in the province’s Charlevoix region, where flooding has been reported along the Rivière du Gouffre.

The nearby city of Baie-Saint-Paul, also along the Rivière du Gouffre, enacted emergency measures Monday just after noon.

The city says it’s asking people to stay in their homes and to call 911 if they need to evacuate.

A shelter has been set up at the local arena on Forget Street for residents who need a place to stay.

Several roads in the area are closed and the town’s two daycares were evacuated earlier in the day, with parents being told to pick up their children at the arena.

Story continues below advertisement

Dramatic video circulating online shows a recreational video being swept away by rising waters before being sucked under a bridge in Baie-Saint-Paul.

Mayor Michael Pilote was scheduled to hold a press conference later Monday.

Quebec Premier François Legault took to social media to express his concern over the situation in the North Shore community.

“I am wholeheartedly with the population of the Charlevoix and the municipalities affected by flooding he,” he wrote in French.

He added that Public Security Minister François Bonnardel is closely monitoring the situation and will be in Baie-Saint-Paul on Tuesday.

Legault also thanked emergency crews deployed in the area.

De tout cœur avec la population de Charlevoix et les municipalités touchées par les inondations. Le ministre @fbonnardelCAQ suit la situation de près. Il sera à Baie-Saint-Paul demain avec @JJulienCAQ et @karianebCAQ. Merci aux équipes d’urgence sur le terrain. — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Public Security Department warned of flooding and landslides in the Outaouais and Lanaudière regions and reminded motorists not to drive on flooded roadways.

Urgence Québec is also urging residents to stay informed of flooding risks or emergency measures via their municipality’s website or social media accounts.

— With files from The Canadian Press