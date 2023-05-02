Teen loses control of car before it slams into apartment building in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

There were no injuries reported to Waterloo Regional Police after a car ran into an apartment building in Cambridge on Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. at a building near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

The teenager who was driving the car on private property lost control of the vehicle and it hit the building.

Police say that while no injuries were reported, several people were forced to leave their homes during the night as the car was removed and the structural safety of the building was investigated.

In a release, police did not mention whether any charges would be laid in connection with the incident.