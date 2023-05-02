Menu

Crime

Teen loses control of car before it slams into apartment building in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 9:30 am
A teenager was driving the car on private property when they lost control of the vehicle and it hit the building, according to Waterloo Regional Police. Waterloo Regional Police
There were no injuries reported to Waterloo Regional Police after a car ran into an apartment building in Cambridge on Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. at a building near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

Read more: Man ignores Hwy 401 closure, drives into site of fatal Cambridge collision probe: OPP

The teenager who was driving the car on private property lost control of the vehicle and it hit the building.

Police say that while no injuries were reported, several people were forced to leave their homes during the night as the car was removed and the structural safety of the building was investigated.

Read more: Kitchener man killed in collision that closed Hwy 401 in Cambridge on Thursday night

In a release, police did not mention whether any charges would be laid in connection with the incident.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge OntarioChristopher Drive CambridgeChamplain Boulevard CambridgeCambridge car hits apartment building
