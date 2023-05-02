Menu

Canada

CRA workers continue strike as PSAC reaches tentative deal with Treasury Board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2023 7:37 am
PSAC deal reached to end strike
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.

PSAC tweeted Monday evening that the two sides had met throughout the day and late into the night, without an agreement.

Earlier in the day, the CRA said in a statement that the agency and the union had resumed in-person negotiations, with “a view to reach a new collective agreement as soon as possible, that is both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.”

PSAC deal reached, CRA employees still on strike

The country’s largest federal public-sector union announced early Monday morning it had reached deals with the government covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.

The tentative agreements came after the Treasury Board, which oversees the administration of the federal government, tabled what it described as a “final offer” on Friday.

They include 11.5 per cent wage increases over four years, with an additional 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year of the contracts. The union says the compounded wage increases add up to 12.6 per cent over four years.

Workers will also be receiving a one-time, pensionable $2,500 lump sum payment that represents an additional 3.7 per cent of salary for the average union member in Treasury Board bargaining units.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

