Politics

Former campaign manager to run for Conservatives in Manitoba byelection

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 6:02 pm
Branden Leslie is seen in an undated handout photo. Leslie, the former campaign manager for longtime Manitoba member of Parliament Candice Bergen, has secured a nomination as the Conservative Party of Canada's candidate for a federal byelection in a southern riding in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Conservative Party of Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A Conservative candidate has been chosen to run in a federal byelection to replace former Manitoba MP Candice Bergen.

Branden Leslie edged out three others vying for the nomination in the Portage-Lisgar riding, including Cameron Friesen, Manitoba’s former finance minister.

Leslie has been active with the Conservatives for more than a decade, which included running Bergen’s campaign during the 2019 election.

Friesen resigned from cabinet at the beginning of this year to seek the federal Conservative nomination for the southern riding after Bergen announced she would be stepping down.

Bergen was first elected to the reliably Conservative rural riding in 2008 and was also an interim Conservative leader during her time in Parliament.

A date for the byelection has not been announced yet.

ManitobawinnipegpoliticsConservativesByelectionCandice BergenBranden Leslie
© 2023 The Canadian Press

