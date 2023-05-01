Menu

Crime

OPP investigate graffiti strewn on park building in Dunnville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 5:06 pm
A photo of a graffiti from April 27, 2023 at a park facility within Lions Park on Lock Street West in Dunnville. View image in full screen
A photo of a graffiti from April 27, 2023 at a park facility within Lions Park on Lock Street West in Dunnville. @OPP_WR
Police in Haldimand County are seeking the public’s help after a municipal park was the site of vandalism last month.

OPP in Dunnville, Ont. say they’re not sure when graffiti was spraypainted over doors and a wall at a structure in Lions Park on Lock Street, but suspect it was between April 15 and April 27.

Investigators say the matter is being treated as a mischief probe and are seeking public assistance in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information could reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.

