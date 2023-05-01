OPP investigate graffiti strewn on park building in Dunnville

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Haldimand County are seeking the public’s help after a municipal park was the site of vandalism last month.

OPP in Dunnville, Ont. say they’re not sure when graffiti was spraypainted over doors and a wall at a structure in Lions Park on Lock Street, but suspect it was between April 15 and April 27.

Investigators say the matter is being treated as a mischief probe and are seeking public assistance in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information could reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Lions Park on Lock St W in Dunnville was vandalized b/t April 15-27. The #OPP is asking anyone with info to call 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Residents in the area being asked to check their video surveillance systems. @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/FjSGExjgZG — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 1, 2023