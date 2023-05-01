OPP investigate graffiti strewn on park building in Dunnville

Police in Haldimand County are seeking the public’s help after a municipal park was the site of vandalism last month.
OPP in Dunnville, Ont. say they’re not sure when graffiti was spraypainted over doors and a wall at a structure in Lions Park on Lock Street, but suspect it was between April 15 and April 27.
Investigators say the matter is being treated as a mischief probe and are seeking public assistance in identifying those responsible.
Anyone with information could reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.
