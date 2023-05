See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a child is dead after being found in a family pool at a Hagersville, Ont., address.

Officers arrived at a residence around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and found a three-year-old “unresponsive.”

The child would be subsequently pronounced dead after being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Haldimand County OPP released few details, saying an investigation is ongoing.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.