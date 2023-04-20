Teen facing charges for alleged assault with a knife at Brantford high school

See more sharing options

A 15-year-old is facing a pair of charges following an alleged assault at a high school in Brantford, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

Brantford police say they were called out to the incident just before 1 p.m. after calls describing a youth brandishing a knife in a threatening manner at Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Vocational School.

The learning facility was in lockdown for a short period of time while officers took the accused into custody.

There were no serious injuries.

The teen has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.