Teen facing charges for alleged assault with a knife at Brantford high school

A 15-year-old is facing a pair of charges following an alleged assault at a high school in Brantford, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.
Brantford police say they were called out to the incident just before 1 p.m. after calls describing a youth brandishing a knife in a threatening manner at Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Vocational School.
The learning facility was in lockdown for a short period of time while officers took the accused into custody.
There were no serious injuries.
The teen has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ movie set shooting: lawyers
- Lawyer gets OK to argue against deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
- William Sandeson gets life in prison, eligible for parole in 2030 for Taylor Samson killing
- Alleged hate attacks in Montreal lead to teen’s arrest
Comments