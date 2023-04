Send this page to someone via email

OPP have closed off a stretch of Highway 403 following a “serious” two-vehicle crash near Brantford, Ont.

A police spokesperson says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. and sent four people to hospital with injuries.

Const. Conrad Vitalis told Global News the severeness of the injuries of those involved has not yet been determined.

Westbound lanes of Highway 403 from Paris Road to Oak Park Road are closed for an investigation.

More to come…

*TRAFFIC ADVISORY* Westbound lanes of #Hwy403 are closed at Paris Road in Brant County for a serious two-vehicle collision at approximately 1:30 this afternoon. Awaiting word on the injury status of the involved parties. Updates when available. ^dr pic.twitter.com/NdrKHTqaUh — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 19, 2023