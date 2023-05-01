Edmonton brush fire smoke reducing visibility on Wayne Gretzky Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning drivers to be extra mindful while driving in certain areas of the city Monday due to an increased amount of smoke from brush fires.

Southbound on Wayne Gretzky Drive in the area of Mt Lawn Road is seeing “significant smoke in the air due to brush fires impacting driver visibility in the area,” police said early afternoon.

“Motorists are asked to slow down, remain patient and exercise caution as they travel through.”

Police said there have been a few instances where vehicles have collided with Edmonton fire trucks, which have been busy all morning attending to a large number of fires across the city.

There have been no major injuries, police said, but there may be temporary road closures in place to help manage the situation later in the day.