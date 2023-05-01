Lindsay police seek 2 suspects for credit card fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects are wanted following incidents of credit card fraud in Lindsay, Ont., last month.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on April 12, police began an investigation into the reported theft of credit cards from a vehicle parked on St. David Street in Lindsay.

Police on Monday say since the theft, the cards have been used to make fraudulent purchases at a convenience store in Lindsay and to also acquire transportation to Oshawa.

Photos of the suspects were released on Monday. One man is described as being in his 40s with grey hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, hood grey shirt and jeans.

The other man believed to be in his mid-30s has short hair and was wearing a dark baseball cap and black coat

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.