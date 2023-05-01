Menu

Crime

2nd man arrested in shooting with ties to organized crime: Quebec police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 11:49 am
Quebec provincial police made a second arrest Monday in connection with a daylight shooting north of Montreal last month that was allegedly tied to organized crime.

A 34-year-old man from Rivière-des-Prairies was taken into custody in the morning, according to police. Last week, a 32-year-old man from Mascouche was also arrested.

The development comes after investigators set up a command post last week in Laval seeking information about the incident, which sent a man in his 50s to the hospital.

Several media reports have identified the victim of the attempted murder as Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of late Montreal Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.

Police have not released more information about the victim’s identity, but the department’s organized crime task force and major crimes division are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder.

The victim was gunned down while driving on Laval’s Highway 440 around 4:30 p.m. on March 15. Police confirmed multiple gunshots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police through a confidential tip line at 1-800-659-4264.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sureté du QuébecLavalQuebec provincial policeOrganized CrimeMontreal mafiaQuebec CrimeMontreal Organized CrimeQuebec organized crimeLeonardo RizzutoLaval highway shootingLeonardo Rizzuto shootingMafia in Montreal
