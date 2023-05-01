Peterborough police investigate ‘sudden death’ on Rubidge Street

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating a sudden death in the Rubidge Street area on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a residence following reports of a man without vital signs who was found in a boat in a storage shed.

Police have cordoned off sections of Rubidge, Park and Townsend streets as they investigate what they have called a “sudden death.”

View image in full screen Peterborough police are investigating a sudden death in the area of Rubidge and Park Streets on May 1, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Officers have been seen talking to residents in the area and focusing on a storage shed.

Story continues below advertisement

“There will be police activity in the area as the coroner investigates,” police said in a Tweet.

We are on scene in the area of Rubidge Street and Townsend Street in #ptbo.

Around 9:30am May 1/23 officers were called about a sudden death.

There will be police activity in the area as the Coroner investigates.

Any further details will be released when available. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) May 1, 2023

No other details have been released.

More to come.