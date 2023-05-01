Menu

Crime

Peterborough police investigate ‘sudden death’ on Rubidge Street

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police investigate ‘sudden death’'
Peterborough police investigate ‘sudden death’
Peterborough police are investigating a sudden death in the area of Townsend and Rubidge streets on Monday morning.
Peterborough police are investigating a sudden death in the Rubidge Street area on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a residence following reports of a man without vital signs who was found in a boat in a storage shed.

Police have cordoned off sections of Rubidge, Park and Townsend streets as they investigate what they have called a “sudden death.”

Peterborough police are investigating a sudden death in the area of Rubidge and Park Streets on May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating a sudden death in the area of Rubidge and Park Streets on May 1, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Officers have been seen talking to residents in the area and focusing on a storage shed.

“There will be police activity in the area as the coroner investigates,” police said in a Tweet.

No other details have been released.

More to come.

