Peterborough police investigate ‘sudden death’ on Rubidge Street

Peterborough police are investigating a sudden death in the Rubidge Street area on Monday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a residence following reports of a man without vital signs who was found in a boat in a storage shed.
Police have cordoned off sections of Rubidge, Park and Townsend streets as they investigate what they have called a “sudden death.”
Officers have been seen talking to residents in the area and focusing on a storage shed.
“There will be police activity in the area as the coroner investigates,” police said in a Tweet.
No other details have been released.
More to come.
