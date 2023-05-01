Toronto restaurant manager charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the manager of a food establishment is facing charges after a sexual assault was reported over the weekend.

Police said the incident was reported at a restaurant in the Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

Investigators looking into the case now allege that between May 1, 2022, and April 28, the man sexually assaulted two female victims.

On Saturday, 55-year-old Amir Keshavarzi was charged with three counts of sexual assault and uttering threats.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and have released a photo of him. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.