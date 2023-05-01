New B.C. program aims to help farmers adapt to climate change

Send this page to someone via email

With challenges such as atmospheric river events, heat domes and cold snaps, B.C., farms have been hard hit by extreme weather events in recent years.

On Sunday, the provincial government announced a new program to help farmers adapt to the changing conditions.

The Perennial Crop Renewal program is set to revitalize hazelnut, grape, berry, and tree-fruit production and increase the competitiveness and resiliency of B.C. farm businesses all while supporting food security.

“The Perennial Crop Renewal Program is about renewal and ensuring our farmers are profitable and have sustainable production in the long run,” said Pam Alexis, B.C., Agriculture and Food Minister.

“Our producers have faced recent challenges, such as extreme weather and disease, and by supporting them so they can plant more resilient, climate-friendly crops, we will improve their bottom line and strengthen both the food economy and food security in B.C.”

The program will provide $15 million over the coming years to support multiple sectors with potential agronomic and market opportunities.

“Funding will help farmers adapt to environmental and market conditions by supporting the removal, diversification or planting of perennial crops, ensuring British Columbians enjoy local produce for years to come,” read the provincial government’s release.

The amount of funding and the project goals will vary by sector. Crops such as apples, cherries, grapes, raspberries, blueberries, and hazelnuts are eligible for the program.

According to the ministry, this program will specifically help the wine grape industry with replanting different varieties of grapes best suited to the area.

Last year’s cold snap resulted in significant damage at many wineries and vineyards, particularly in the South Okanagan.

“This program is a great opportunity for us to look at what we could be doing with what we have planted and make those changes to adapt,” said Wine Growers British Columbia president and CEO Miles Prodan.

“I think this funding will be critically important to the success of our industry.”

BC Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development, Roly Russell, added that this program is a good first step to providing more support to BC farmers.

“[The program] is particularly around navigating some of the market changes, some of the climate changes, and get them transitioning into new varietals,” Russell said.

The program will be administered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC. Applications and more details for the Perennial Crop Renewal Program can be found on the BC IAF website.

“IAF has built a strong relationship with B.C.’s perennial crop sectors since our inception more than 25 years ago,” said Jack DeWit, chair of the foundation’s board of directors.

“Using our administrative expertise, we look forward to continuing to work with and support the sectors to deliver these complex programs.”