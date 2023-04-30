55th annual Majestics Car Club car show held in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A staple of Regina’s event calendar was back this weekend as the Majestics Car Club held their 55th annual car show.

Car enthusiasts from across western Canada and the northern United States were showing off their best wheels at the Viterra Trade Centre.

Milt Raddysh, a longtime member of the Majestics Car Club, and the coordinator of the event, said his favourite part is the people behind the wheel.

“The best part is talking to the owner because the car has history, but the owner has a story about how the car was built, or how he acquired it and why he picked that car,” Raddysh said.

The Majestics Car Club was founded by a group of Regina high school students back in 1962. Before having their first show in 1968.

The show originally had only 50 cars from Saskatchewan, but every year it expanded in scope. In 2023, over 230 cars of all shapes, sizes and colours were on display.

Raddysh said over 8,000 people came through the doors over the two-day event in Regina.

As a nonprofit organization, all ticket sales go back into local charities.

“We try to pick a lot of local Saskatchewan charities,” Raddysh said. “There are always people in need in Regina.”

A unique 1970 Dodge Charger RT Resto Mod is also being auctioned off at car shows across Saskatchewan, including in Regina this weekend to help the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

The car valued at around $185,000, was donated by a group of private donors from across the province to Brayden Ottenbreit with Close Cuts for Cancer and the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

The car is touring across the province, and being raffled at every location, before a winner is drawn on August 20.

Not only is this car raffle raising funds for cancer care in Saskatchewan, but the tour is also allowing us to raise awareness about the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan,” said Nora Yeates, the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan CEO said. “Every ticket purchased, every dollar donated, goes towards benefitting cancer patients in our province.”